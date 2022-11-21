Who Is Narayan Jagadeesan? All About TN batter who broke records of Kohli, Sangakkara in Vijay Hazare Trophy

List A cricket includes the ODI matches and matches of various domestic competitions in which the number of overs per team range from 40 to 60.

The batter accomplished this landmark during his side's match against Arunachal Pradesh at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's top-class 50-over domestic cricket competition

In the match, he brought up his fifth-consecutive hundred in the tournament.

He also has the most number of consecutive tons in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having outdone players like Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, who have scored four centuries each.

Jagadeesan is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, having scored 624 runs in six matches at an average of 156.00 and is still going.

With this, he has left behind Kumar Sangakara, who had scored four consecutive centuries in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

He registered 105 not out against Bangladesh, 117 not out against England, 104 against Australia and 124 against Scotland to finish with 541 runs in the tournament at an average of 108.20.

He finished as second highest run-getter in the tournament.

Who is N Jagadeesan

He is a wicketkeeper batsman from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and was contracted with Chennai Super Kings till 2021 before getting released.

He has always been viewed as a fine talent and was rated highly once by former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar. A batter with a wonderful technique and shots to match, he has been touted to achieve bigger things in his career. He is 26-year-old now, having burst on to the stage in 2016 as a 20-something.

However, Jagadeesan courted controversy in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) earlier this year when he flashed an obscene gesture after getting out.

Though later he apologised publicly through Twitter. Jagadeesan has issued an apology for his 'inexcusable' behaviour.

“My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday's match. Cricket has always been what I live for - and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect.

Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted," wrote Jagadeesan on Twitter.

“Passion is always key in any sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done, I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan,” he concluded his statement then.

Jagadeesan was playing for Chepauk Super Gillies then in the TNPL against the Nellai Royal Kings. The Nellai Royal Kings had won that match in Super Over, going past the target of 10 runs with a wicket in hand.

But Jagadeesan could not get an extension from the CSK despite a good effort in the TNPL and he will be hoping that a team will pick him up from the mini auction next month.