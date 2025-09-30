Thomas Frank Confident As Tottenham Faces Unique Challenge Against Bodo/Glimt In Champions League

Cricket Nepal crush West Indies by 90 runs in 2nd T20I: Key Moments from Historic Series Win for Rohit Paudel-led Side By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Sharjah, Sep 30: Nepal created history with a resounding 90-run win over West Indies here on Monday (September 29), sealing their first-ever T20I series against a Full Member nation and underlining their spectacular rise ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup qualifiers.

The victory saw Nepal dominate every facet on the field, combining disciplined bowling, dynamic fielding, and clinical batting in a record-setting performance.

How Nepal Defeated West Indies: Full Match Report

The Rohit Paudel-led Nepal side, fresh off their maiden T20I game against a Full Member as they defeated West Indies in the opening game as well, elected to bat and soon faced adversity.

Akeal Hosein struck twice in the fourth over, reducing Nepal to 14/2 and tightening West Indies' grip early. However, opener Aasif Sheikh and Sundeep Jora weathered the storm, piecing together a crucial partnership that provided stability during the powerplay. By the tenth over, Nepal had reached 74/3, with the pair both anchoring and accelerating the innings.

Sheikh and Jora's 100-run stand powers Nepal to Good Total

The second half of Nepal's batting was explosive, led by Jora's 39-ball 63 laced with five sixes, and Sheikh's calm unbeaten 68 off 47 deliveries. Their 100-run partnership dismantled West Indies' bowling plans. Cameos from Mohammad Aadil Alam (11 off 5) pushed Nepal to a formidable 173/6 in 20 overs.

Aadil Alam's 4-for and Bhurtel's triple strike sink West Indies

West Indies, chasing 174, capitulated in the powerplay itself, struggling to double digits until a late boundary finally nudged them to 16 for 2. Dipendra Singh Airee claimed Jewel Andrew, while Kushal Bhurtel's athletic catch at cover dismissed Keacy Carty. Nepal's quicks and spinners bowled expertly, sticking to slower deliveries and consistent blockhole length, ensuring West Indies' shot selection remained poor on a tricky surface.

Nepal's fielding was electrifying: Gulsan Jha's spectacular diving catches, including a screamer to send back Kyle Mayers, lifted the crowd and furthered West Indies' misery. Mohammad Aadil Alam, returning to the squad after three years, bowled a match-winning spell of 4 for 24, tearing through the middle overs.

Wickets fell regularly, including Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo in successive overs, with the required rate soaring past 13. Kushal Bhurtel capped off his impactful day with a three-wicket burst tail-end. The West Indies slumped to 83 all out in 17.1 overs-marking their sixth-lowest T20I total and the lowest ever by a Full Member against an Associate team.

Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I Statistical Highlights

Nepal have become the first Associate team to defeat a Full Member by 90 runs, the largest margin in history for such an encounter.

West Indies' 83 is their sixth-lowest T20I score and a stark record against an Associate side.

Nepal's win comes without their lead spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who sat out both matches for personal reasons.

The dominant performance makes Nepal favorites for the third match and signals their strength ahead of next month's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Nepal Innings Key Moments

Early blow: Nepal lost Kushal Bhurtel (2) and captain Rohit Paudel (3) inside the first four overs to Akeal Hosein.

Recovery partnership: Aasif Sheikh (68*) and Sundeep Jora (63) steadied the innings, adding 100 runs for the 4th wicket.

Acceleration: Jora smashed 5 sixes in his 39-ball knock, while Sheikh anchored the innings with a steady strike rate.

Late cameo: Mohammad Aadil Alam struck 11 off 5 balls, taking Nepal to 173/6.

Top Performers (Batting):

Aasif Sheikh - 68* (47)

Sundeep Jora - 63 (39)

Alam - 11 (5)

Top WI Bowler:

Akeal Hosein - 4-0-21-2

West Indies Innings Key Moments

Powerplay struggles: WI limped to 16/2 in 6 overs, Jewel Andrew (2) and Keacy Carty (1) dismissed cheaply.

Fielding brilliance: Nepal's athletic efforts saw diving catches by Gulsan Jha and Kushal Bhurtel.

Collapse: Alam struck twice in quick succession, removing Auguste (17) and Jangoo (16).

Lone fight: Jason Holder top-scored with 21 off 15 but fell to Rajbanshi.

Tail swept: Bhurtel bagged 3 wickets as WI folded for 83.

Top Performers (Bowling):

Mohammad Aadil Alam - 4-0-24-4

Kushal Bhurtel - 2.1-1-16-3

Lalit Rajbanshi - 3-0-13-1

Player of the Match: Aasif Sheikh was awarded for his unbeaten 68 and key role in the partnership that turned the match.