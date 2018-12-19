Rain helps Sri Lanka claim draw against New Zealand

The weather had the final say on the fifth day in Wellington, where only 53 minutes of play were possible before umpires called off proceedings at 16:00 local time (03:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

Unbeaten centuries from Angelo Mathews (120) and Kusal Mendis (141) on Tuesday (December 18) had frustrated New Zealand, with the tourists enjoying a wicketless day to be 259-3 at stumps.

Mathews and Mendis had rescued Sri Lanka from 13-3 and the pair improved their remarkable fourth-wicket partnership to 274 as the visitors moved to 287-3 and within nine runs of the Kiwis before the gloomy weather washed out proceedings.

DRAW at the @BasinReserve.



Rain wins day five after a fighting effort from Mendis and Mathews. We now head to Hagley Oval in Christchurch for a Test series decider!



FINAL CARD |

Tim Southee – who claimed eight wickets for the match – was the pick of the Black Caps' bowlers with 2-52, while Trent Boult (1-62) was the only other wicket-taker.

The two-Test series will be decided in Christchurch, starting Boxing Day.