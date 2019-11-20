New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2019: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast Details

England Team news
England's skipper said his team would be taking a more measured approach this time, with batsmen placing an emphasis on protecting their wickets.
The series will not count towards the ICC World Test Championship, giving new England coach Chris Silverwood room to experiment in his first Test series in charge.
He is expected to hand opening batsman Dom Sibley his debut, partnering Rory Burns, with Root moving down to fourth in the order. Meanwhile, mainstays like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach return to the squad after being rested for the T20 series.
While Ben Foakes has been brought into the squad as a specialist wicket-keeper, England can still rely on Jonny Bairstow or Buttler to take on the gloves.
New Zealand Team news
New Zealand, meanwhile will be without speedster Lockie Ferguson and Todd Astle, who have been released from the squad to play in the Ford Trophy for Auckland.
But, they still have the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry who could take on the duties as the pacers. In the spin department, they have Mitchell Santner who will take on the solo role, while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme can also roll his arms over.
New Zealand will also be bolstered by the return of captain Kane Williamson, who sat out the T20 series with a nagging hip injury. Joining Williamson in the batting setup will be Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, and wicket-keepers BJ Watling and Tom Blundell.
Squads
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.
England: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
Probable XIs
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
England: Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach.
MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Tips and predictions
Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 1st Test between New Zealand and England:
Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ross Taylor, Jos Buttler, Tom Latham
Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow
All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad
MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad.
Captain: Kane Williamson
Vice Captain: Ben Stokes
Telecast details
New Zealand vs England, 1st Test
Thursday, November 21, 2019
Start Time: 3.30 AM IST
Live Channel: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD
Live Stream: HotStar