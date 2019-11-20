New Zealand vs England 1st Test 2019: Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast Details

Bengaluru, November 20: New Zealand and England will take their cricketing rivalry into the Test arena after finding themselves evenly matched in recent limited-overs thrillers.

England have bragging rights after winning a rollercoaster World Cup final in July, then edging the Black Caps 3-2 in a desperately close Twenty20 series completed earlier this month.

Both the one-day decider and T20 series needed tie-breakers to find a winner and there will be no shortage of mutual respect when the rivals face off again on Thursday (November 21) in the First Test at Mount Maunganui.

It will be the first Test match ever staged at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, which has been hosting limited-overs internationals since 2014.

On paper, there again appears to be little to separate the teams, with New Zealand second in the Test rankings and England third.

But England skipper Joe Root is painfully aware that his team underperformed when it lost a two-Test series in New Zealand last year after underestimating the Black Caps' bowlers on their home turf.

Pacemen Trent Boult and Tim Southee bundled the tourists out for 58 in the first innings of the opening Test as England tried to play what Root described as "fast forward" cricket.

England Team news England's skipper said his team would be taking a more measured approach this time, with batsmen placing an emphasis on protecting their wickets. The series will not count towards the ICC World Test Championship, giving new England coach Chris Silverwood room to experiment in his first Test series in charge. He is expected to hand opening batsman Dom Sibley his debut, partnering Rory Burns, with Root moving down to fourth in the order. Meanwhile, mainstays like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach return to the squad after being rested for the T20 series. While Ben Foakes has been brought into the squad as a specialist wicket-keeper, England can still rely on Jonny Bairstow or Buttler to take on the gloves. New Zealand Team news New Zealand, meanwhile will be without speedster Lockie Ferguson and Todd Astle, who have been released from the squad to play in the Ford Trophy for Auckland. But, they still have the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry who could take on the duties as the pacers. In the spin department, they have Mitchell Santner who will take on the solo role, while all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme can also roll his arms over. New Zealand will also be bolstered by the return of captain Kane Williamson, who sat out the T20 series with a nagging hip injury. Joining Williamson in the batting setup will be Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, and wicket-keepers BJ Watling and Tom Blundell. Squads New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling. England: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes. Probable XIs New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult. England: Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach. MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Tips and predictions Here are the Dream 11 Fantasy Tips and Team for 1st Test between New Zealand and England: Batsmen: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ross Taylor, Jos Buttler, Tom Latham Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner Bowlers: Trent Boult, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad MyKhel Dream11 Fantasy Team: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad. Captain: Kane Williamson Vice Captain: Ben Stokes Telecast details New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Thursday, November 21, 2019 Start Time: 3.30 AM IST Live Channel: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD Live Stream: HotStar