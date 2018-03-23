New Zealand vs England, 1st Test, Day 2: Williamson notches record ton but rain frustrates Kiwis

Williamson surpassed the tallies of Martin Crowe and Ross Taylor before departing for 102, as conditions caused lengthy delays and prompted play to be abandoned at 21:00 local time in the day-night match.

Day 1 report | Scorecard

The premature conclusion left Henry Nicholls (49 not out) and BJ Watling (17no) at the crease, with the hosts on 229-4, a lead of 171.

New Zealand had resumed in a commanding position on day two, having sensationally skittled the tourists for just 58 a day earlier at Eden Park, where they resumed on 175-3.

The inclement weather held off long enough for Williamson to notch his 18th Test ton, the most by a New Zealander.

The captain reached the boundary 11 times and also hit Moeen Ali for six throughout his commanding knock, but the milestone arrived courtesy of a single gleaned from a prod towards gully off the bowling of James Anderson (3-53).

100 for Kane Williamson! Dabs a single towards the cordon to bring up a New Zealand record 18th Test century! Live scoring | https://t.co/MiIfpeaU9o #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/TWgOzRzBbf — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 23, 2018

England took the new ball when play resumed after the day's first rain delay and Anderson succeeded in dislodging the skipper, a review failing to save Williamson when he was trapped lbw by an in-swinging delivery that pitched outside off stump and then beat the inside the edge.

Nicholls and Watling successfully navigated a tricky period of new-ball movement spearheaded by Anderson before the rain returned and forced the players off once again.

A number of pitch inspections failed to satisfy the umpires and stumps were reluctantly called, with play set to resume half an hour earlier than originally scheduled on Saturday (March 24).

Source: OPTA