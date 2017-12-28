New Zealand Vs West Indies: Windies lose Pollard for T20 series

Nelson, December 28: Shimron Hetmyer has replaced Kieron Pollard in the West Indies Twenty20 squad to face New Zealand after the all-rounder withdrew due to personal reasons.

Pollard was set to feature in the three-match series against the Black Caps, but the tourists will have to do without the seamer and big-hitting batsman.

Hetmyer, uncapped in the shortest format, has been called up before the opening T20 in Nelson on Friday (December 29), where the Windies will set about trying to gain revenge for a 3-0 one-day international series defeat.

World Twenty20 champions West Indies, who also lost both Tests, have brought in paceman Sheldon Cotterell after Ronsford Beaton was ruled out with a side strain.

Beaton's injury setback comes after he was reported for a suspect bowling action in the second ODI.

West Indies squad: Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Samuel Badree, Sheldon Cotterell, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Kesrick Williams.

Source: OPTA