New Zealand will learn lessons in England defeat, says Williamson after Lord's loss

The Black Caps were powerless to avoid defeat after their hosts completed the third-highest fourth-innings run chase at Lord's thanks to a magnificent Joe Root knock.

The former England captain, in his first game since handing the armband on to Ben Stokes, scored 115 not out and became the 14th player to break the 10,000 Test run barrier.

Speaking afterwards, Williamson said his side would learn lessons from their loss and mount a firm response, with the second Test starting next Friday at Trent Bridge.

"The game ebbed and flowed the whole time," he told Sky Sports.

"I thought both teams fought hard, and we saw how difficult it was and how much it changed throughout.

"But [we] take nothing away from the quality of the English performance. It’s about moving on quickly and taking those learnings, moving into the next Test.

"We'll reflect on this and look forward to the next one."

On Root, Williamson added: "[It's] an incredible innings from an amazing player. It's truly an unbelievable achievement.

"You recognise the quality of the player and his longevity as a world-class player."