New Zealand women's captain Satterthwaite announces pregnancy, to take a break from cricket

By Pti
New Zealand womens cricket captain Amy Satterthwaite announces pregnancy
New Zealand women's cricket captain Amy Satterthwaite announces pregnancy

Wellington, August 20: New Zealand women's cricket captain Amy Satterthwaite will take a break from the game as she is expecting her first child but won't lose her contract or remuneration due to her Board's new pregnancy leave policy.

In a statement, Satterthwaite said she is expecting her first child with wife and teammate Lea Tahuhu in January next year.

Satterthwaite said she hopes to return to the squad in time for the World Cup in 2021, which will be hosted by New Zealand. She, however, will continue to be a "mentor" for the team during the break.

"Lea and I are overjoyed to share the news that I'm expecting our first child early in the new year. It is a special time in our lives and we can't wait for this new chapter," said Satterthwaite, who will miss the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Satterthwaite will retain her contract for 2019-20 as per the new pregnancy leave policy of New Zealand Cricket.

"She'll be paid her full retainer throughout and, although possibly fulfilling some off-field contractual obligations, will not be required to train or play," David White, the NZC chief executive, said.

Satterthwaite thanked the NZC for its support.

"I am very lucky to have great support from NZC with regard to taking a break from the game to have a family. I look forward to being involved with the White Ferns squad where possible and offering support and knowledge in a mentoring capacity," she added.

The 32-year-old became captain last year and has played 119 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals for the national team.

She has to her credit four back-to-back ODI hundreds.

Tahuhu, 28, is one of the fastest bowlers in the women's game and has 114 wickets from 116 internationals.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
