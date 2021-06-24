Nice guys don't always finish last - Media, cricket fraternity hail NZ's WTC win

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson steered New Zealand home, humbling India by eight wickets in the marquee clash here on Wednesday (June 23).

Having lost the 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals, the latter on a bizarre boundary rule to England after 50 overs each and two super overs couldn't split the two sides, "everyone's second favourite team" finally crossed the final hurdle.

WTC Final: Taylor, Southee and retiring Watling rejoice after World Test Championship win

"Turns out the nice guys of world cricket can finish first after all," wrote 'Stuff.co.nz'.

"Until now, it had been a case of close, but no cigar, for the Black Caps, widely dubbed the nice guys of world cricket and everyone's second favourite team."

The duo of former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja and ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir couldn't agree more.

"Good things happen to good people. Congrats Kane Williamson," Raja said.

"Nice guys don't always finish last! Congrats NZ. World No.1! #WTC2021Final," Gambhir tweeted.

New Zealand have been one of the most consistent teams, although a tad bit unlucky, in recent times. They are currently the top-ranked team in Tests and ODIs and occupy the third spot in T20s.

And at the heart of New Zealand's success is their "Captain Cool" - Williamson - one of the most likable players in cricket.

"The Black Caps' commitment to whole-hearted, ego-free cricket and a collective purpose delivered the silverware they so richly deserve," wrote ''The Guardian''.

"It couldn't happen to a more likeable sportsperson. What a great moment for what is now a great cricket nation: small, but perfectly formidable.

"Huge congratulations New Zealand - you've earned that. A spotless record on Covid, and the World Test Championship: it's a good time to be a Kiwi," they added.

"Congratulations @BLACKCAPS a humble, hardworking and outstanding Test team- worthy champions," former England captain Michael Atherton tweeted.

Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill and former all-rounders Scott Styris and Grant Elliott were also delighted to achive the feat by defeating a formidable Indian side.

"What incredible news to wake up to! Huge congrats to @kane_s_w and the rest of the @blackcapsnz ! Incredibly proud of this bunch of guys to come away with the win against a strong Indian side! Celebrate well lads!" Guptill wrote.

"Sensational performance @BLACKCAPS Deserved champions beating a great opponent. Enjoy gents! What an achievement," Styris said.

Sensational performance @BLACKCAPS



Deserved champions beating a great opponent.



"Humility, hard work, dedication to the team and the fans. World champions in so many ways. Gather ye rose buds while ye may..........@BLACKCAPS" Elliott tweeted.

Humility, hard work, dedication to the team and the fans. World champions in so many ways.



The Kiwis also earned rich praise from Indian Test veterans, including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also rued India's missed chance at earning silverware.

"Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team. #TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance.

"As I had mentioned the first 10 overs will be crucial & India lost both Kohli & Pujara in the space of 10 balls & that put a lot of pressure on the team, Tendulkar tweeted.

Congrats @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team.#TeamIndia will be disappointed with their performance.



VVS Laxman wrote: "Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd inngs, but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ."

Congratulations to BJ Watling on a fantastic career. Has been a great ambassador of the game and one of the most successful keeper-batsman over the last decade.

"Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ" Virender Sehwag said.

New Zealand put up a disciplined effort, while Willimason starred with the bat Kyle Jamieson was the stand out performer with the ball claiming the prized wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli in the both innings.

"It was the concerted effort of cricket in New Zealand that has overcome the disparity in income and population to produce a team built on the collective and beat India's superstars," 'The Telegraph' wrote.