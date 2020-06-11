Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nonsensical to compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli: Mudassar Nazar

By
Nonsensical to compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli: Mudassar Nazar. The former Pakistan all-rounder says only Sachin Tendulkar can be compared to Kohli.
Nonsensical to compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli: Mudassar Nazar. The former Pakistan all-rounder says only Sachin Tendulkar can be compared to Kohli.

Karachi, June 11: Former Pakistan all-rounder Mudassar Nazar said it is nonsensical to compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. However, he had little doubt that Babar will become a great batsman in future but at the moment he should stay away from such hypes.

"Pakistan supporters dearly need a hero they can believe in and I feel that Babar Azam has all the capabilities to make them happy. For some strange reason, many keep on comparing him to Virat Kohli which is nonsense because right now, the only comparison of Kohli is with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar. Babar will continue to grow and become a great himself, but it will take time," Mudassar, former Director of Academies at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, told Pakpassion.net

Mudassar stressed that if Babar wants to progress to next level then he would have to fortify his technique of leaving the ball outside the off-stump.

"The advent of Covid-19 caused a break in cricket otherwise, he was starting to deliver really well in Test cricket too. I believe he is working hard to improve himself further as there was a time when he was a little suspect outside the off-stump and would frequently get caught in the slips or be caught behind," said Mudassar.

Babar, Mudassar, said has begun to show more confidence against pace in recent times though.

"But as his game stands now, he has the confidence to take on any bowling attack as he did against Dale Steyn who has fantastic outswing, and Babar was in complete command against him. He has already got a Test hundred in Australia and should he get another in England later this summer then he would be all set to move to greater heights in future," he added.

Babar, 25, has played 26 Tests, 74 ODIs and 38 T20Is, scoring 1850, 3359 and 1471 runs respectively. Kohli, meanwhile, has played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is for 7240, 11867 and 2794 runs.

More VIRAT KOHLI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 286,579 | World - 7,447,151
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 17:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue