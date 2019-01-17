Stone heading home from West Indies tour with back injury

The 25-year-old paceman will fly home after a scan revealed the extent of the damage done.

Stone missed out on a Test debut on the tour of Sri Lanka and a replacement will now be called up for the bowler.

"A scan has revealed that Olly Stone has sustained a bone stress injury to his lower back and he will return home from the Caribbean this week ahead of further tests in the UK," read a tweet on England's account.

"A replacement will be named in due course."

Stuart Broad took a hat-trick as England claimed 19 wickets in one day against a President's XI in a first warm-up match in Barbados on Wednesday.

