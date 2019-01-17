Cricket

Stone heading home from West Indies tour with back injury

By Opta
Olly Stone is injured and returning from Windies
London, January 17: Olly Stone will be sent home from England's tour of the West Indies after suffering a stress injury in his lower back.

The 25-year-old paceman will fly home after a scan revealed the extent of the damage done.

Stone missed out on a Test debut on the tour of Sri Lanka and a replacement will now be called up for the bowler.

"A scan has revealed that Olly Stone has sustained a bone stress injury to his lower back and he will return home from the Caribbean this week ahead of further tests in the UK," read a tweet on England's account.

"A replacement will be named in due course."

Stuart Broad took a hat-trick as England claimed 19 wickets in one day against a President's XI in a first warm-up match in Barbados on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

