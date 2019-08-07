Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ashes 2019: Injured Stone ruled out of Lord's Test

By Opta
England pacer Olly Stone is ruled out of Lords Test
England pacer Olly Stone is ruled out of Lord's Test

London, August 7: Luckless England paceman Olly Stone has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test due to a reoccurrence of a back injury.

Stone impressed with the ball on his Test debut against Ireland last month but missed out on a place in the side to face Australia in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston.

The 25-year-old quick flew home from England's tour of the West Indies earlier this year due to a bone stress injury to his lower back and has suffered another setback.

Warwickshire revealed the paceman will be out for two weeks due to another lower back issue on his left side, which he sustained in training at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Sport director Paul Farbrace said: "It's really disappointing for Olly that he's been ruled out of action for such an important two weeks of cricket because of a reoccurrence of his back injury.

"At the moment there's a bit of inflammation, but he will undergo a scan later this afternoon so that we know the full course of treatment that he can undertake with the club's medical team and with the support of the ECB.

"In the meantime, he needs to rest up before he can get his body strong again and ready to deal with the demands of being a fast bowler."

Jofra Archer is set to make his Test debut at Lord's next week after James Anderson suffered a recurrence of a calf injury on day one of England's defeat in Birmingham.

More ASHES News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs WI: Ist ODI Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue