Oman Quadrangular T20 Series 2022: Teams, Fixtures, Venue, Timings, Where to watch

The series will act as the last preparation ground for all four teams, ahead of the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier Group A, scheduled to take place later this month.

The Quadrangular T20I Oman series will start the campaign on the opening day with Ireland locking horns with the United Arab Emirates in the morning match followed by the hosts, Oman taking on Nepal.

Format

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format where the four teams will face each other over a course of four days. The tournament is scheduled to take place between February 11 and 14 with two matches being played back to back on February 11, 12 and 14.

Nepal is the highest-ranked team, amongst the four, currently at 12th place in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings, followed by Ireland, UAE and Oman at 13th, 15th and 17th position respectively.

Venue

Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman.

Where to watch?

Eurosport India, Discovery Network's premium sports brand announced the acquisition of the broadcast rights for the tournament.

Fixture & Timings

February 11:

Match 1 - Ireland vs the United Arab Emirates at 11:30 AM IST

Match 2 - Oman vs Nepal at 03:30 PM IST

February 12:

Match 1 - Nepal vs UAE, 11:30 AM IST

Match 2 - Oman vs Ireland, 3:30 PM IST

February 14:

Match 1 - Oman vs UAE, 11:30 AM IST

Match 2 - Ireland vs Nepal, 3:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: The Eurosport channel can also be streamed on the discovery+ app. Fans can also watch the match on the FanCode app.

Squad:

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khurram Nawaz, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Aamir Kaleem, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Naseem Khushi (Wk), Suraj Kumar (Wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali, Nestor Dhamba, Wasim Ali

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Pradeep Airee (Wk), Abinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya, Kamal Singh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Shahab Alam

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Muhammad Usman, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Rohan Mustafa, Waseem Muhammad, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind (Wk), Ahmed Raza(C), Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Raja Akifullah Khan, Zahoor Khan

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (C), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (Wk), Neil Rock (Wk), Barry McCarthy, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Josh Little.