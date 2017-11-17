Paine gets shock Australia call for Ashes

Adelaide, November 17: A shock recall for wicketkeeper Tim Paine headlines an Australia squad showing numerous changes for the start of the Ashes series.

As Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill struggled for form in the Sheffield Shield, Australia's selectors have sprung a huge surprise in selecting 32-year-old Paine, who had considered retiring from the game this time last year.

Paine last played a Test in October 2010, with a finger injury suffered later that year forcing him away from the game and limiting his keeping.

Though he has not kept in the Sheffield Shield this season for Tasmania, Paine has been behind the stumps in seven Twenty20 internationals this year.

"Tim was identified as an international player a long time ago and has always been renowned as a very good gloveman, also performing well for us whenever he has represented Australia in any format," Australia national selector Trevor Hohns said. "His batting form in recent outings for the Cricket Australia XI and Tasmania has been good."

The in-form Cameron Bancroft has also earned a call-up as part of a 13-man squad for the first two Tests, beginning with next week's opener in Brisbane.

Bancroft scored 86 and 76 not out against New South Wales earlier this month before a mammoth unbeaten 228 against South Australia thrust him firmly into contention.

He will slot in at opener in place of Middlesbrough-born Matt Renshaw, who has managed just 70 runs at an average of 11.66 in three domestic outings.

Bancroft will make his Test debut in Brisbane, having missed out on a potential bow on 2015's tour of Bangladesh, which was cancelled over security fears.

Australia have plumped for Shaun Marsh to fill the number six slot.

As many as 10 players were thought to be in contention, including the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright and coach Darren Lehmann's son Jake.

Lehmann has insisted he wants to play a batsman at six and Marsh, who averages 36 in 23 Tests, has got the nod.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Cameron Bancroft, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.

