PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan 1st T20I Tri-Series Match Online And On TV

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: The Tri-Series 2025 gets underway in Sharjah as Afghanistan meet Pakistan in the tournament's opening T20I. Expect a fierce contest between two familiar rivals eager to lay down an early marker.
This matchup is their first T20I meeting since the 2023 Asian Games. Historically, the rivalry has been close across seven T20Is, Pakistan hold a narrow 4-3 advantage. Both teams arrive with different narratives and fresh incentives to start strong.
Pakistan
travel
with
a
refreshed,
experimental
squad
missing
several
senior
names.
With
Salman Ali Agha captaining, the spotlight turns to emerging players to seize their chance
and settle quickly under new leadership dynamics.
Afghanistan ride in with confidence after their eye-catching run to the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals in the USA and West Indies. Familiar conditions in Sharjah and a fearless batting group, complemented by their spin strengths, make them a genuine threat in this opener.
With Pakistan's new-look lineup up against an in-form Afghan unit, the opening night in Sharjah promises tension, tactical tweaks, and a tight finish. As the first marker of the Tri-Series, this clash should set the tone for an engaging week of T20 cricket.