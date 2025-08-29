Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down?

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan-Afghanistan 1st T20I Tri-Series Match Online And On TV
Published: Friday, August 29, 2025

PAK vs AFG Live Streaming: The Tri-Series 2025 gets underway in Sharjah as Afghanistan meet Pakistan in the tournament's opening T20I. Expect a fierce contest between two familiar rivals eager to lay down an early marker.

This matchup is their first T20I meeting since the 2023 Asian Games. Historically, the rivalry has been close across seven T20Is, Pakistan hold a narrow 4-3 advantage. Both teams arrive with different narratives and fresh incentives to start strong.

Team Focus

Pakistan

Pakistan travel with a refreshed, experimental squad missing several senior names. With

Salman Ali Agha captaining, the spotlight turns to emerging players to seize their chance

and settle quickly under new leadership dynamics.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan ride in with confidence after their eye-catching run to the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-finals in the USA and West Indies. Familiar conditions in Sharjah and a fearless batting group, complemented by their spin strengths, make them a genuine threat in this opener.

Match Details

Fixture: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Tri-Series 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Ground, UAE

Date & Time: Friday, August 29, 8:30 PM IST

Where to Watch

India: Live streaming on FanCode (app & website). No TV telecast.

Pakistan: ARY Sports HD and Ten Sports HD; streaming on Tamasha.

Afghanistan: Live on Etisalat.

Bangladesh: TV on T Sports; streaming via Tapmad.

United Kingdom: Streaming on ARY Digital.

South Africa & Rest of Africa: Live on the SuperSport network.

USA & North America: Coverage on Willow.

With Pakistan's new-look lineup up against an in-form Afghan unit, the opening night in Sharjah promises tension, tactical tweaks, and a tight finish. As the first marker of the Tri-Series, this clash should set the tone for an engaging week of T20 cricket.