PAK vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Qualify For Final- Highlights, Match Stats, Man Of The Match By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan pulled off a gritty 11-run victory over Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, successfully defending just 135 in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2025.

The result not only secured Pakistan's place in the final against India but also entered the record books for some remarkable statistical milestones.

Pakistan's Scrappy Total

Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan managed 135/8 in 20 overs, their innings stitched together through small contributions. Mohammad Haris (31 off 23) provided the spark, while skipper Salman Agha (19), Shaheen Afridi (19), and Mohammad Nawaz (25) chipped in with useful cameos. Taskin Ahmed (3/28) and Rishad Hossain (2/18) kept Bangladesh in control for most of the innings.

The total of 135 eventually proved to be historic - it became the lowest target ever defended by a team in Dubai in T20Is between two full-member nations, surpassing New Zealand's 144 against Pakistan in 2018.

Bangladesh Fall Short

Chasing 136, Bangladesh faltered against Pakistan's pace-heavy attack. Saif Hassan's 18 and Shamim Hossain's 30 provided resistance, but Shaheen Afridi (3/17) delivered early blows, while Haris Rauf (3/33) cleaned up the middle and lower order. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz also chipped in with wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 124/9.

Bangladesh's collapse highlighted Pakistan's bowling efficiency. At one stage, they were 73/6 in the 14th over, and though the tail tried to stretch the game, the target was always out of reach.

Statistical Highlights

Third-lowest total ever defended in Asia Cup T20s: Pakistan's 135 joins the elite list behind Sri Lanka's 129/8 vs UAE (2016) and Bangladesh's 133/8 vs UAE (2016).

Lowest totals defended by Pakistan in T20Is: 135/8 is now level with their 135/7 vs Bangladesh in Mirpur (2011) and only behind their famous defenses of 122/6 vs Sri Lanka (2012), 132 vs West Indies (2017), and 134/8 vs New Zealand (2024).

Pakistan's spin vs pace in Asia Cup 2025: Spinners have taken 18 wickets at an average of 19.66 and economy of 6.05, while the pacers lead with 23 wickets at a remarkable average of 15.26 and strike rate of 13.2.

Man Of The Match

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been adjudged as the Man Of The Match for his brilliant bowling spell of 3/17.

Looking Ahead

This victory sets up the first-ever India vs Pakistan final in Asia Cup history. For Pakistan, their ability to defend modest totals, backed by a balanced attack of pace and spin, will be their biggest weapon against an unbeaten Indian side.