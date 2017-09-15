Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik hails MS Dhoni as 'GOAT'

New Delhi, Sep 15: Players keep on-field rivalries aside whenever asked about a fellow cricketer's achievements and accomplishments and that has been the spirit of the Gentlemen's Game.

Similarly, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni commands a lot of respect from fellow cricketers for his humble nature and achievements in his illustrious career.

The veteran India cricketer has often been hailed as one of the best captains in the limited-overs format.

In a Twitter interaction with his fans, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has lauded Dhoni as a legend of the game and even went on calling the latter GOAT (greatest of all time).

Legend GOAT — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 14, 2017

Legend GOAT — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 14, 2017

Malik, who is currently busy playing the T20I match against World XI in Lahore, during a response to an Indian fan revealed what he thought of the most successful Indian captain across all formats.

Hello dosto! It's been long long long. I'm here in 15 mins for a quick #askMalik — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) September 14, 2017

The Pakistani middle-order batsman received a lot of appreciation from Dhoni fans from India as well.

India and Pakistan last faced each other in the ICC Champions Trophy final on June 18 in England. Pakistan defeated India in the decisive battle but the rivalry between the two teams has always been a hallmark of any ICC tournament.