Cricket Pakistan announce squad for Women's World Cup: Check Full List of Players, Reserves By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:55 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Pakistan will head into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 with a mix of youthful promise and experienced campaigners, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled its 15-member squad to be led by Fatima Sana.

The global tournament will be staged in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, with all of Pakistan's group fixtures set for the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Uncapped batter Eyman Fatima, who recently earned her T20I debut in Ireland, has been handed a World Cup call-up after strong performances in Pakistan's National T20 earlier this year. She joins Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Natalia Parvaiz, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Rameen Shamim, and Syeda Aroob Shah - all of whom will be featuring in their maiden ODI World Cup. Notably, Eyman, Shawaal, and Aroob were part of Pakistan's side in the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, underlining the squad's generational shift.

Captain Fatima Sana, who at 23 already has World Cup experience, will be leading Pakistan in the tournament for the first time. Having previously captained in the World Cup Qualifiers, she will be eager to guide her side deep into the competition after Pakistan sealed qualification earlier this year with an unbeaten run that included wins over Bangladesh and West Indies.

The selectors have made two changes from the Qualifiers squad, with Eyman and Sadaf coming in for Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, both of whom move to the reserves list alongside Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, and Waheeda Akhtar.

Pakistan Squad for Women's World Cup

Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah. Non-traveling reserves: Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.