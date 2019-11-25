Pakistan cricket players take out Indian cab driver for dinner after the cabbie refuses fare!

During the first Test between visitors Pakistan and Australia being played at the Gabba, ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell in a conversation with former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson, narrated the story of a taxi driver. Mitchell encountered the driver on her way to the stadium ahead of the fourth day’s play.

Talking about her encounter on ABC Grandstand, Mitchell said, “When the cabbie got to know we are headed to the stadium, he asked us are you watching or working. When we told him we work in the commentary, he got very excited.”

As reported in ESPN CricInfo, the driver then showed her a photo of himself at a restaurant along with a few members of the Pakistan cricket team. This intrigued her interest and the cabbie opened up to her about his encounter with the Pakistan players.

As she narrated the story to Johnson, Mitchell said, “Turns out, a couple of days ago, he was called to the Pakistan team hotel. He picked up five of the Pakistan players. And being a cricket fan, so he was delighted to have them in the taxi and they wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to the restaurant and when they got out he said it’s on me.”

Touched by this warm gesture from the Indian cabbie, the Pakistani players, including the trio of Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, showed their appreciation by asking the driver to join the players for dinner. He for sure did!

A dream come true for the cabbie indeed! We have all heard stories of India, Pakistan rivalry, but stories like this touch everyone’s hearts and it makes one believe that boundaries can be overcome through sports! Politics played no role that day when the players enjoyed a meal with the Indian cabbie, for whom it was a complete fanboy moment!

Meanwhile, on the field, Australia drew first blood in the series, as they defeated the visitors by an inning and five runs.