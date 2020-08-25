England Vs Pakistan, 3rd Test Highlights: Anderson joins 600 club in a rain-ruined draw; England claim series

Joe Root's side win the three-match series 1-0, courtesy of their thrilling opening victory at Old Trafford, but they endured frustration over the course of three rain-affected days having established a position of dominance at the Rose Bowl.

Zak Crawley turned his maiden Test century into a mammoth 267 – the 10th highest score of all time by an Englishman in the longest format – that proved to be the backbone of 583-8 declared after Root won the toss, with Jos Buttler also weighing in with a career-best 152.

Anderson claimed his 29th five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket for England as Pakistan were dismissed for 273 on Sunday and forced to follow-on.

The subsequent delays meant it was a case of all eyes on the 38-year-old when the sides finally emerged at 16:15 local time on Tuesday.

Anderson began in alliance with Jofra Archer in typically miserly fashion and number 600 arrived when he got a ball to lift to Pakistan captain Azhar Ali.

The first innings centurion could only edge through to Root at slip and the skipper embraced the delighted man of the moment.

Any hopes of England forcing victory after the moment of jubilation were quickly put to bed as Babar Azam showed his class in a fluent 63 not out, featuring eight fours.

Root's part-time off-spin removed Asad Shafiq, caught by substitute fielder James Bracey for 21, before the sides shook hands shortly after the final hour was called – Pakistan having reached 187 for four.