Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pakistan is a better Test team, can shock England: Michael Vaughan

By Pti
Pakistan is a better Test team, can shock England: Michael Vaughan

Manchester, July 29: Former captain Michael Vaughan has cautioned England ahead of next month's three-match Test series, saying Pakistan is a better team than the West Indies in the traditional format and can shock the home side.

England, without the services of regular skipper Joe Root, had lost the opening Test against the West Indies by four wickets but bounced back by winning the next two matches to claim the Wisden trophy 2-1.

"From an England perspective, it is a good step up. I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton."

Vaughan, who featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England, said Pakistan have quality batsmen who are capable of challenging the English bowlers.

"Babar Azam and Azhar (Ali) are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side," Vaughan said.

The series, which will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, will begin with the first Test on August 5 at the Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by two games at Ageas Bowl, Southampton (Aug 13-17 and Aug 21-25).

The Test series will be followed by three T20Is to be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

More PAKISTAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue