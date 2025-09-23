English Edition
Pakistan Lodge ICC Complaint Over Fakhar Zaman’s Disputed Dismissal vs India: Report

By

The controversy surrounding Fakhar Zaman's dismissal during Pakistan's Super Four clash against India in Dubai has spilled beyond the field, with Pakistan's team management reportedly escalating the matter to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The incident took place early in Pakistan's innings when Fakhar, promoted to open, attempted to cut a delivery from Hardik Pandya. The ball took an edge and flew to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, who claimed the catch.

Fakhar Zaman
The controversy surrounding Fakhar Zaman's dismissal during Pakistan's Super Four clash against India in Dubai has spilled beyond the field, Photo: X

While the on-field umpires-Gazi Sohel and Ruchira Palliyaguruge-were uncertain about whether the ball had been taken cleanly, the decision was referred upstairs. After reviewing multiple replays, television umpire Palliyaguruge adjudged Fakhar out, ruling that the ball had carried to Samson.

However, one broadcast angle appeared to suggest the ball may have brushed the turf before being gathered. Fakhar's frustration was evident as he stood his ground for a moment, shook his head in disbelief, and reluctantly walked back for 15 off 9 balls.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, team manager Naveed Cheema voiced his concerns to match referee Andy Pycroft immediately after the dismissal. Pycroft, however, indicated that such matters were beyond his remit, prompting Cheema to lodge a formal email complaint with the ICC.

Pakistan's contention is that the evidence shown on broadcast was not "clear and conclusive" to confirm the catch and that not all angles were exhaustively examined before the decision was finalized. They argued the benefit of doubt should have gone to the batter.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha, speaking after the six-wicket defeat to India, expressed his reservations in measured tones. "I don't know about the decision. Umpires can make mistakes, and that's part of the game. But it did look to me like it bounced before it was taken," he said. "If Fakhar had stayed through the powerplay, we could have touched 190."

The incident has further fueled tensions in an already high-stakes rivalry, with Pakistan insisting that the ICC review the process followed during the controversial call.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 9:23 [IST]
