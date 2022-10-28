Pakistan PM responds to Zimbabwe President's "Fake Mr. Bean" tweet after T20 World Cup thriller

Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a total of 130 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs and thanks to Sikandar Raza's triple strike they restricted Pakistan to 129 for 8 in 20 overs.

The topic started to trend when Pakistan Cricket Board uploaded a post on its official Twitter account of the team's players' practising before the Zimbabwe match, to which a Twitter user, named Ngugi Chasura replied with a reminder about "Fraud Pak Bean".

"As Zimbabweans, we won't forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK," read the tweet.

After Zimbabwe pulled off a stunner, the country's President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took to social media to congratulate the team and also raised many eyebrows with his witty statement that he directed towards Pakistan.

"What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean...#PakvsZim," President Mnangagwa wrote in a tweet.

President Mnangagwa was referring to Pakistan's comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean who had travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016 posing as the actual Mr Bean, which is orginally played by actor Rowan Atkinson.

After Zimbabwe President made the cryptic congratulatory tweet for his country's win in T20 World Cup, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded with a subtle dig.

Shehbaz Sharif responded to Zimbabwe President's tweet and wrote, "We may not have the real Mr Bean, but we have real cricketing spirit .. and we Pakistanis have a funny habit of bouncing back:) Mr President: Congratulations. Your team played really well today," tweeted Pak PM Sharif.