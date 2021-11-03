Pakistan's consistency in T20 WC 2021 is pleasantly surprising: Sana Mir

Mir's remark comes after Pakistan (/topic/pakistan) defeated Namibia by 45 runs in the Super 12 stage on Tuesday (November 2).

With this win, Pakistan cemented their place in the semi-finals.

"What has impressed me most about Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has been their consistency. It is not usually something you associate with Pakistan," Mir wrote in her column for ICC.

"We always hear about an unpredictable Pakistan but in this tournament they have maintained their intensity, the catching has been good, the running between the wickets as well and as a unit they are performing to the standards we expect them to," she added.

Hafeez smashed 32 off 16 balls as Pakistan racked up 189 in their allotted 20 overs and then restricted Namibia to 144/5 registering their fourth win in four games in the World Cup.

Babar and Rizwan shared an opening stand of 113 runs against Namibia. Babar played a knock of 70 while Rizwan remained unbeaten on 79.

"At international level, you make plans and you have to execute them. That is exactly what they are doing," said Mir.

"A lot of the credit goes to the players who are working so hard and that is the platform that they have used to achieve what they are right now. But I think Saqlain Mushtaq also deserves a lot of praise for the work he is doing," she added.

Talking about Pakistan’s decision to bat first against Namibia, Mir said: "I was pleased to see Pakistan decide to bat first against Namibia to give themselves a bigger challenge.

“Regardless of the opposition, it is not easy to bat in those conditions, but they did very well and now they are in a great position to top the group and avoid England, who are playing some great cricket, in the semifinal."