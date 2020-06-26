Pakistan's tour of England: Babar Azam & Co to travel as per schedule despite COVID-19 positives

England will play three Tests and three T20 internationals against Pakistan across July and August but the tour was thrown into doubt over the past week as the initial 29-man touring party was struck by COVID-19 cases.

Earlier on Tuesday (June 23), senior players like Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz tested positive.

PCB fumes: Day after being declared COVID-19 positive, Hafeez tests negative

The ECB said in a statement that players testing positive will not be allowed to travel with the advanced group, with Hafeez's status unclear after the all-rounder tweeted a picture of a negative test and claimed he had received the all-clear.

Test captain Azhar Ali, white-ball counterpart Babar Azam and the remaining players will use Worcestershire's New Road as their training base during their mandatory 14-day isolation period before transferring to Derbyshire's County Ground.

Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been named as reserves for the Pakistan squad and could make the trip subject to returning negative coronavirus tests.

England's home season has been delayed by the global pandemic but they will host West Indies at the Ageas Bowl next month in the first of three Tests.

However, a day after he being found positive for the deadly virus, senior cricketer Hafeez tested negative causing serious embarrassment for the country and upsetting the Pakistan Cricket Board which accused him of violating protocols.

On Wednesday, Hafeez took to twitter and clarified that he and his family members have tested negative and also posted the medical report to back his claim.

"After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive (sic) Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe," Hafeez tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)