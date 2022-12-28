Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Southee and Conway Reach Milestones on Day 2 in Karachi

First up, visiting skipper Tim Southee completed 350 wickets in the longest format with three scalps that helped New Zealand bundle out the hosts for 438.

With the figures of 3 for 69 in 25.5 overs, Southee became the third Kiwi pacer after Daniel Vettori and Richard Hadlee to reach the milestone of 350 wickets in the red ball game.

Southee has now taken a total of 350 scalps in 89 Test at an average of 28.94 and an economy rate of 3.00. His best bowling figures in an innings are 7/64 and 10/108 in a full Test match.

Hadlee, the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in Tests, took 431 wickets in 86 Tests, while Vettori has a total of 362 scalps in 113 Tests.

Devon Conway fastest New Zealander to 1000 Test runs

Later, during the New Zealand response, opener Devon Conway became the fastest New Zealand player to complete 1000 runs in Test cricket.

At the end of the second day's play, Conway was unbeaten at 82 off 156 balls. His knock consisted of 12 boundaries, taking New Zealand to 165 for 0 at stumps.

With his unbeaten knock of 82, Conway breached the 1000-run landmark in 11 Tests across 19 innings at an average of 55.55. He has scored three centuries and five half-centuries in the format. His best score in the format is 200.

He surpassed former Kiwi player John Reid, who completed 1000 runs in 20 innings. England's Herbert Sutcliffe is the fastest player ever to complete 1000 runs in the longer format, reaching the landmark in just 12 innings back in 1925.

Sarfaraz Ahmed reaches milestone on return

Earlier, in the Pakistan innings on day 1, wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who made a memorable comeback almost three years after his last Test appearance in 2019, became the leading run-scorer for his country among the wicketkeepers.

Sarfaraz made 86 off 153 balls in a knock that consisted of nine fours. He has now scored 2743 runs at an average of 37.06. He has scored three centuries and 19 half-centuries in the format, with the best individual score of 112.

Sarfaraz now leads the list that features Kamran Akmal (2648 runs in 53 Tests), Moin Khan (2581 runs in 66 Tests), Imtiaz Ahmed (2010 runs in 66 Tests) and Rashid Latif (1381 runs in 37 Tests).