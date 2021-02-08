Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test: Pak demolish SA by 95 runs at Pindi to win series 2-0

With the win in the second and final Test, Pakistan claimed the series 2-0. At one point South Africa was at 241/3 and it almost looked like the visiting side would get over the line with an incredible chase, but Pakistan, sparked by Hasan, took the next seven wickets for just 33 runs.

Resuming day five with 243 runs to win, South Africa got off to the worst possible start as Hasan Ali castled Rassie van der Dussen for two runs short of his half-century. Minutes later, Hasan dismissed Faf du Plessis to reduce South Africa to 135/3.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma then revived South Africa after the early wickets. Meanwhile, Markram completed his fifth Test century and his first away from home as South Africa went to lunch needing 151 runs more to level the series.

Post lunch, Hasan came firing on all cylinders as he dismissed centurion Markram and captain Quinton de Kock in consecutive deliveries. The wicket of Markram triggered a collapse and South Africa started losing wickets quickly.

Soon Pakistan reduced South Africa to 258/7, with Hasan and Shaheen Afridi taking wickets in consecutive overs. The visiting side lost seven wickets for 33 runs as Pakistan defeated South Africa by 95 runs.