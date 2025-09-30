English Edition
Pakistan vs South Africa; PCB announce Test Squad as Babar Azam returns; Full List of Players, Schedule

By MyKhel Staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

The series is scheduled to begin on 12 October, with the final squad size expected to be reduced before the first Test. Shan Masood has been retained as captain, and the squad includes three uncapped players - Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram, and Rohail Nazir.

South Africa, the reigning ICC World Test Championship champions from 2023-25, will face Pakistan in the first Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium from 12 to 16 October. The second Test will be held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 24 October. Following this, a limited-overs series comprising three T20Is and three ODIs is planned from 28 October to 8 November, with the white-ball squad to be announced later.

Players will begin a pre-series training camp under the guidance of red-ball head coach Azhar Mahmood and coaches from the National Cricket Academy starting today until 8 October.

Babar Azam returns to the side, while Mohammad Rizwan is also back as well. Apart from that, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Salman Ali Agha will join the camp, who were part of the Asia Cup squad.

Pakistan squad for South Africa Tests

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pakistan vs South Africa Test Schedule

12-16 October - First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

20-24 October - Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 16:34 [IST]
