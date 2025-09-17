Cricket Pakistan vs UAE Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch PAK vs UAE Match 10 in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 19:47 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Pakistan (PAK) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to lock horns in the 10th fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday, September 17, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will be playing their third match of the tournament. Pakistan enter the contest with a perfect head-to-head record, having won all three of their previous T20I encounters against the UAE.

In their last game, Pakistan suffered a setback against arch-rivals India. After electing to bat, they could only muster 127/9 in 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan stood out with 40 off 44 balls, while Shaheen Afridi was the only other batter to cross 20 runs. India chased down the target in 15.5 overs with seven wickets to spare. For Pakistan, Saim Ayub was the bright spot, claiming all three wickets that fell.

The UAE, on the other hand, are coming off a strong performance against Oman. They piled up 172/5 thanks to a brilliant 88-run opening stand between Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu, both of whom notched up half-centuries. Oman faltered in the chase, bowled out for 130, as Junaid Siddique returned excellent figures of 4/23. Sharafu was named Player of the Match for his fluent knock at the top.

With Pakistan seeking redemption and UAE brimming with confidence, the contest promises to be an intriguing battle under the Dubai lights.

Pakistan vs UAE Team News, Playing 11

Pakistan will be wary of how their new-ball attack shapes up, particularly with Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm quick has struggled to make an impact in the PowerPlay this year, conceding at an economy rate of 10.25 and yet to take a wicket inside the first six overs of this tournament. With the UAE openers enjoying good form, that early battle could prove decisive.

While Afridi searches for rhythm, Pakistan's spinners continue to be their biggest weapon. Since the 2024 World Cup, only India's spin attack has claimed more wickets than Pakistan's tally of 91 in 29 matches, where they've struck at an impressive average of 18.09. Given the spin-friendly conditions in Dubai, Pakistan's slow bowlers are expected to pose a serious challenge. For the hosts, it promises to be a stern examination against one of the most potent spin units in world cricket.

PAK vs UAE Predicted Playing 11

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique.

Pakistan vs UAE LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Pakistan vs UAE match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 9 pm IST on Wednesday (Sept 17). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 8:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The PAK vs UAE Group A match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 9:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Pakistan vs UAE match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 4:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

USA

The Pakistan vs UAE match can be watched via Willow TV network from 11 am ET / 8 am PT in USA on Wednesday.