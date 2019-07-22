Pant is first choice wicketkeeper but do India have enough back-up?

1. Wridhhiman Saha -- 34 years

Saha has been named in India's squad to tour West Indies. But at 34 and after his long battle with injuries, Saha is clearly the second choice stumper after Pant. Though he is part of the Test squad, Saha has not featured in limited over versions for India since 2014.

2. Dinesh Karthik -- 34 years

Karthik was part of India's World Cup squad and played couple of matches but with Dhoni around there was no chance for him to keep wickets. That he could not find a place in any of the squad for the tour of West Indies might be a good indication that he has gone down in the pecking order. While he may still have decent chance to make it to the ODI or T20I squads as a replacment for Pant if the situation demands.

3. KL Rahul -- 27 years

Rahul is currently a part of all three India squad and he had a reasonable outing with bat in the World Cup too. The Karnataka man has the ability to keep wickets and does that duty often for Kings XI Punjab. Rahul can be asked to do the dual role for India too if Pant cannot make it to the XI and the move may also lend some flexibility to the team combination. But can he do the duty for a full series along with being an opener or batting at No 4?

4. Parthiv Patel -- 34 years

It's just for options sake, people remember Parthiv as an India candidate. His last Test for India was in 2018 against South Africa at Johannesburg, his last ODI was in 2012 against Sri Lanka at Brisbane while his last T20I was in 2011 against England at Manchester. Rest assured, his time as an Indian cricketer may well have been over.

5. KS Bharat -- 25 years

Chief selector MSK Prasad said Bharat is very much in the reckoning after his stellar efforts for India A in the last three series against Australia A, Sri Lanka A and England Lions. He has scored over 800 runs with three hundreds and picked up nearly 50 scalps as a wicketkeeper too. The Andhra man could compete with Pant for a spot.