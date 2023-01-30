Parshavi Chopra made family proud, says father after India win Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

Leg-break bowler Parshavi finished the tournament with 11 scalps from six matches. India defeated England by seven wickets in the final of the tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa with Parshavi returning with figures of 2/13 in the final against England.

"It's a historic win and we are really happy that our girls' team made us and the entire country proud by winning the first-ever U-19 T20 World Cup. I am happy that my daughter is a part of that win and performed well," her father Gaurav said.

"Cricket is in our DNA. (But) it is the first step towards success, she (Parshavi) has to go a long way. Age is no bar for learning but we are feeling proud today that our daughter is known in the world."

Parshavi's mother Sheetal added: "She has made the entire family proud. She is the only girl child in the family but she overtook all. "Expectations rose but we were happy that she took two wickets and India played well and fielded very well."

After India's resounding victory in the final, Parshvi's family also rejoiced, dancing to the tune of drums in their ancestral home here.

Amit Shah lauds Indian eves

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the girls for lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup, saying they have created history and the country is proud of them.

"India's daughters create grand history... You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series. India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India," Shah tweeted.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

BCCI announces prize money for team

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title-winning performance. India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph.

The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday. "I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.