Cricket 'The Last Chance...': Pat Cummins makes Rohit, Virat admission ahead of IND vs AUS Series By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:06 [IST]

India will play a three-match ODI series against Australia starting on October 19, 2025, at Perth's Optus Stadium. The other two matches will be in Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney on October 25.

Shubman Gill will captain the Indian team, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli included as experienced batsmen. Both Rohit and Virat have retired from Test and T20 cricket but are continuing in the ODI format.

The Indian squad includes players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and the pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Prasidh Krishna. Young batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who have shown promise in recent games, are also part of the team.

This series will be an important challenge for India as they face a strong Australian side at home. It also gives Rohit and Virat a chance to contribute as senior players while the team builds for the future.​ The stalwarts of Indian cricket will be evaluated on basis of form and fitness, as it was clearly mentioned by BCCI sources. The selectors have both players in a precarious situation, as Rohit and Virat are not assured of their places for the World Cup 2027.

Amid this, Australia captain Pat Cummins has predicted this might be the final tour for the duo down under. Cummins, who is not part of the series, spoke to Jio Hotstar recently, where he spoke on the India duo extensively.

"Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here. They've obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud," Cummins said.

Cummins, who led Australia to their ODI World Cup title in 2023, breaking the Indian hearts in Ahmedabad, also reminisced about his memories of that night.

"Winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023 in Ahmedabad, in front of a huge crowd, will always be one of my best memories. It was so much fun doing it with such a great bunch of teammates. We just really enjoyed ourselves and had a lot of fun throughout that tournament. We didn't try to get overawed by the moment. We just wanted to win. If we didn't, we would have been fine with that because we played with joy and freedom. So many great memories came from that moment," he added.