Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PBKS IPL 2021 Time Table: Punjab Kings Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

By

Bengaluru, March 7: The newly rechristened Punjab Kings is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of the upcoming edition of the India Premier League.

The KL Rahu-led side, previously known as the Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL season in Mumbai. The IPL Governing council announced the schedule for IPL 2021 on Sunday. The T20 extravaganza is returning home after nearly two years and the tournament is set to be played in only six cities

IPL 2021 Schedule: IPL 14 to start on April 9, FINAL on May 30: List of venues, TV Timings, Format, Other Info

The cash-rich league featuring 8 teams will be played with no home advantage as the event will be held across only six cities, including - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The season will get underway on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Punjab Kings will play their first match of the season on April 12, when they take on the Royals.

In the previous edition in UAE, the Punjab franchise had gotten their season off to a promising start, before enduring a string of losses in the mid-way through the season. Though the side bounced back towards the end, it was too late to make it to the playoffs.

While they begin the season against the Royals, the Punjab side will end their league stage against the Rajasthan team as well, playing their final league game of the upcoming season on May 22nd.

Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL playoffs and the IPL final on May 30.

Here is the full schedule of Punjab Kings for IPL 2021:

Dates

 Match Venue

Time in IST

April 12

 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Mumbai 7:30pm

April 16

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

 Mumbai 7:30pm

April 18

 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Mumbai 7:30pm

April 21

 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai

3:30pm

April 23

 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Chennai 7:30pm

April 26

 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Ahmedabad

7:30pm

April 30

 Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahmedabad

7:30pm

May 2

 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Ahmedabad 7:30pm

May 6

 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Ahmedabad 7:30pm

May 9

 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru 3:30pm

May 13

 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru 3:30pm

May 15

 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru 7:30pm

May 19

 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Bengaluru 7:30pm
May 22 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 7:30pm

More PUNJAB KINGS News

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 7, 2021, 18:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 7, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More