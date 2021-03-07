PBKS IPL 2021 Time Table: Punjab Kings Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Bengaluru, March 7: The newly rechristened Punjab Kings is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of the upcoming edition of the India Premier League.
The KL Rahu-led side, previously known as the Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL season in Mumbai. The IPL Governing council announced the schedule for IPL 2021 on Sunday. The T20 extravaganza is returning home after nearly two years and the tournament is set to be played in only six cities
The cash-rich league featuring 8 teams will be played with no home advantage as the event will be held across only six cities, including - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The season will get underway on April 9, 2021 in Chennai with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Punjab Kings will play their first match of the season on April 12, when they take on the Royals.
In the previous edition in UAE, the Punjab franchise had gotten their season off to a promising start, before enduring a string of losses in the mid-way through the season. Though the side bounced back towards the end, it was too late to make it to the playoffs.
While they begin the season against the Royals, the Punjab side will end their league stage against the Rajasthan team as well, playing their final league game of the upcoming season on May 22nd.
Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the IPL playoffs and the IPL final on May 30.
Here is the full schedule of Punjab Kings for IPL 2021:
|
Dates
|Match
|Venue
|
Time in IST
|
April 12
|Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|
April 16
|
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|
April 18
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|7:30pm
|
April 21
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|
3:30pm
|
April 23
|Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|7:30pm
|
April 26
|Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Ahmedabad
|
7:30pm
|
April 30
|Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Ahmedabad
|
7:30pm
|
May 2
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|Ahmedabad
|7:30pm
|
May 6
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
|Ahmedabad
|7:30pm
|
May 9
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|3:30pm
|
May 13
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|3:30pm
|
May 15
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|7:30pm
|
May 19
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|Bengaluru
|7:30pm
|May 22
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|Bengaluru
|7:30pm
