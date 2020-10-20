PCB CEO’s statement stemmed from ignorance: BCCI official

World T20: ICC is taking up our India visa issue with BCCI and we have set January deadline, says PCB CEO

Meanwhile a BCCI official stated that the PCB CEO seemed to be ignorant. "I think that statement of the PCB CEO stemmed from ignorance. This issue was laid to rest last year itself when the GOI (Government of India) had written to the Presidents of the IOA and the IOC on the issue. So unless he is privy to some future course of action to be taken by Pakistan that would deteriorate the circumstances drastically, it is a non-issue," the official told ANI.

The letter that the BCCI official is referring to, had been issued on June 18, 2019, by the then Sports Secretary Radhe Shyam Julaniya. The letter had been issued after a couple of Pakistan shooters were denied visas to compete in the ISSF World Shooting Championship in New Delhi.

India is set to hold the T20 World Cup in October next year.

