Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Peripheral awareness makes both Dhoni and Rohit special captains: Tendulkar

By Pti
sachin

Hyderabad, May 12: Being "switched on" from the first ball coupled with situational awareness has made Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma the two most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) skippers, reckons the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

While Dhoni's game awareness is well-documented, Rohit, who has also led the national team as stand-in skipper, has been incredibly successful. He has won all the three IPL finals he has captained till date.

"I think they (Rohit and Dhoni) are pretty sharp. MS has been leading for a number of years and Rohit has also been incredibly successful. So the ability to read the game and having that peripheral (situational) awareness makes them special captain," Tendulkar told 'Star Sports' on Sunday.

"With MS we have seen his ability to read match situations and even Rohit is proving that (he has that awareness). Both captains are on toes and switched on from ball one," said the Mumbai Indians' 'Icon'.

Tendulkar also lauded the young talent that has come through along the years, growing up on the pace and frenzy of T20 cricket. "Everyone is enjoying the skills of the new generation and their ability to clear the field. Amazing talent on display and the younger generation growing on IPL, it's contagious," said Tendulkar, who played six seasons of IPL till 2013.

Twenty20 is a format where catching the opposition off-guard is more important than just trying to play correct cricket, he said. "It's about adaptability at the given moment in this format. How could you make the most of the six balls that you face or which you are going to bowl. It's not always about being correct but catching your opposition off-guard and being a step ahead of opposition as far as planning is concerned," said the legendary batsman.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CRY 5 - 3 BOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue