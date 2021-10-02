Pink ball Test: Indian bowlers shine

After declaring their first innings at 377 for eight on a rain-marred day, India reduced Australia to 143 for four as the home side still trails by 234 runs with two days to go.

Jhulan Goswami and Puja Vastrakar shared the spoils with two wickets apiece. Ellyse Perry (28) and Ashleigh Gardner (13) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn.

Australia are 85 behind the follow-on target.

That's Stumps on Day 3 of the Pink-Ball Test in Carrara!



2 wickets each for Jhulan Goswami & Puja Vastrakar



Australia move to 143/4 & trail India by 234 runs.



Join us tomorrow for an exciting Day 4 🙌



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/seh1NVa8gu pic.twitter.com/oUgK5rILKK — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 2, 2021

The visitors declared their innings shortly after Deepti Sharma's dismissal for 167-ball 66-run knock at the Carrara Oval.

Sharma struck eight boundaries to notch her best Test score, a day after opener Smriti Mandhana grabbed the headline with a magnificent maiden century in the format.

Smriti Mandhana lauds Punam Raut's gesture

All-rounder Sharma got out shortly after the dinner break.

India dug in deep, instead of going for quick runs.

Resuming at their overnight score of 276 for five after rain and lightning had brought a premature end to the second day's play at the Carrara Oval, the Indians scored 83 runs for the loss of Taniya Bhatia and Vastrakar's wickets in the long first session.

Pink-Ball Test: Smriti Mandhana slams maiden ton before Australia make a comeback on rain-hit day 2

Taniya made 22 off 75 balls, while Vastrakar made 13.

Taniya's dismissal brought to an end a 45-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sharma that came at a much slower pace than the first two days as the two teams seemed like they would be contend with a draw rater than forcing a result after a significant part of the match was wiped out by inclement weather.

The duo of Taniya and Sharma consumed more than 28 overs to get those 45 runs.

It was Stella Campbell, who dismissed Taniya, caught behind by Alyssa Healy off a back-of-a-length delivery on off stump that moved away, for her first Test wicket.

While they did not lose many wickets, what did not help India's cause was that the batters could not capitalise on the loose balls on a pitch that looked pretty flat.

Meanwhile, Sharma, who started the day on 12, got to her second Test fifty with a sweep behind square, reaching the landmark in 148 balls with the help of five boundaries.

Ellyse Perry gave the team another breakthrough when she had Pooja Vastrakar brilliantly caught by Beth Mooney at gully as the batter looked to drive through covers.

This was Perry's 300th international wicket, even as Sharma went past her previous best Test score of 54.

(With inputs from Agencies)