Play For India A Or Else You Don't Fit In World Cup Plans: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Told To Prove 'Seriousness' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed the BCCI's recent decisions regarding team leadership and selection for the 2027 ODI World Cup, saying that senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli must demonstrate their commitment to India's long-term plans by playing domestic one-day matches or India A fixtures.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has faced backlash after appointing Shubman Gill as India's new ODI captain, replacing Rohit - who recently guided India to back-to-back ICC titles, the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir have also refrained from confirming Rohit and Kohli's participation in the 2027 World Cup, sparking debates about the team's future roadmap.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin explained that while Rohit's captaincy credentials are unquestionable, the selectors' approach appears pragmatic. "There is nothing debatable to speak about Rohit's captaincy. But is he the direction for the 2027 World Cup? That will be the question asked by the selection committee and the coach. They obviously had a discussion, and two things might have emerged: one, Kohli and Rohit are not in our 2027 World Cup plans; two, if they are indeed included, can they maintain their form until the ICC tournament in 2027? Both are big questions," he said.

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in 2024, stressed that if the selectors still see value in the two veterans, they should play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy or India A series to show intent. "If you need their services, you have to find a way. For example, the India 'A' series happened, so you need to ask them to play that series because there is not much 50-over cricket. They should have said that if you don't play the series, I don't think you fit in the plan," he added.

The former off-spinner also supported the decision to hand over the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill, saying the move was forward-thinking. "The selectors might say that if Rohit remains captain and he is unfit in 2026, we will not have enough time to groom a new leader. From a selection perspective, they have taken a rational decision," Ashwin concluded.