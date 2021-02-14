Cricket
PM Modi catches a 'fleeting' view of the India vs England test

By Pti

Chennai, Feb 14: On a day when the England cricket team was bundled out for just 134 runs against India here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems to have got a bird's eye view of the 'interesting' contest.

The Prime Minister was in the city to launch various government projects and lay the foundation stone for others.

On Twitter, he uploaded a picture of the MA Chidambaram stadium and said he caught a 'fleeting' view of the second day's game between the two teams.

"Caught a fleeting view of an interesting test match in Chennai," Modi tweeted.

On Sunday, off-spinner R Ashwin returned yet another five-wicket haul as India bundled out England for 134 to take a huge first innings lead of 195 on the second day of the second Test.

England are leading the four match test series 1-0 after winning the opening encounter here.

Story first published: Sunday, February 14, 2021, 17:29 [IST]
