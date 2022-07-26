Ponting backs Australia to beat India in the T20 World Cup final

Talking during the latest episode of The ICC Review, the 47-year-old former Australian captain backed Australia to beat India in the title clash of the showpiece set to be held Down Under later this year.

The T20 World Cup is set to be held in October and November this year in Australia. "I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final," Ponting said during the latest episode of The ICC Review.

"The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia's win in the last World Cup, not remarkable but that little bit sweeter for them. The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it. But they found a way."

Meanwhile, Ponting has not written England off. With England white-ball coach Matthew Mott holding a superb record with Australia's women's team, Ponting feels England too will be in the reckoning at the showpiece event. "I actually think England are an outstanding white-ball team and they have an outstanding white-ball set-up," Ponting said.

"I just think the three teams on paper that look to have most class and the most match-winners are India, Australia and England."

Meanwhile, talking about Pakistan's chances, Ponting said their fate will depend on their skipper Babar Azam. "If Babar doesn't have a great tournament, I don't think they can win," Ponting stated.

"I saw him up close and personal a couple of years ago out here in a Test series against Australia and I said it then, I thought the sky was the limit for this guy as far as Test match batting (was concerned) and, if anything, he's probably got better and better in the last couple of years.

"Their openers are very important and their new-ball bowlers are very important, but that role of the spin bowler in Australia might be a little bit more difficult with wickets that probably won't give them assistance," signed off Ponting.

Source: With inputs from PTI