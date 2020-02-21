Pragyan Ojha announces retirement from all forms of cricket; thanks MS Dhoni, VVS Laxman for helping him in his career

The Hyderabad-based cricketer, who made his international debut in 2008, played professional cricket for 16 years. The 33-year-old last played a Test match for India in 2013 during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test.

The left-arm spinner represented India in 48 matches across formats between 2008 and 2013 and picked up 144 wickets.

In the initial years of the IPL, Ojha enjoyed a lot of success. He won the IPL title in 2009 for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Later in 2013, he was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians.

In the 2010 edition of the IPL, he was the leading wicket-taker and won the purple cap. He made his last IPL appearance in 2015.

Ojha posted on his Twitter handle with a long message, "It's time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time."

"To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster," Ojha added further.

"My eventful career has witnessed many ups and downs. Over the time, I have realised that the legacy of a sportsperson is not just the outcome of his hard work and dedication, but also the faith and guidance bestowed upon by the association (team management), teammates, coaches, trainers, and the fans.

"I am very thankful to Mr VVS Laxman for mentoring me like an elder brother, Mr Venkatapathy Raju for being the role model I always looked to emulate, Mr Harbhajan Singh for being a constant adviser and Mr MS Dhoni for providing me with the honourable opportunity to wear the Indian Cap. Lastly, I am certain that looking back at my career will always fill me with a sense of pride. The most memorable moments would be receiving my Test Cap from Mr. Sachin Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of taking 100 Test wickets. I hope to continue contributing towards the growth of Indian Cricket in every capacity possible."

The cricketer is often seen doing commentary on television during IPL and international matches in India.