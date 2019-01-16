Cricket

Proteas rest Steyn and De Kock for opening ODIs

By Opta
dalesteyn - cropped

Cape Town, January 16: Dale Steyn will not feature in South Africa's opening two one-day internationals against Pakistan to enable him to rest his troublesome shoulder.

Steyn returned to international cricket 12 months ago after a year out through injury, but was only able to play three matches by October.

He looked back to full fitness in the ODI series with Zimbabwe and played in all three 50-over matches against Australia in the closing months of 2018, taking seven wickets.

A Test return came in the recent series with Pakistan, but an injury scare in the third match has seen the 35-year-old handed a rest.

The impressive Duanne Olivier replaces him in the 14-man squad, with Aiden Markram also included at the expense of Quinton de Kock.

Olivier took 24 wickets in the 3-0 series whitewash and will make his ODI debut if selected in Port Elizabeth for the first of five matches.

South Africa squad for the first two ODIs: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Imran Tahir.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
