PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time

All the matches will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and final will be on June 24. There have been doubts over the future of PSL 2021 after the permission from the part of Abu Dhabi authorities was getting delayed. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to start the tournament on June 7 and they got clearance to start the PSL Season 6 from coming Wednesday (June 9).

"I can assure all the fans that our priority was always to deliver the complete tournament in Pakistan. However, due to the extenuating circumstances we had to shift from that thinking for the remaining matches," said Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB.

There will be six double-headers - five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21 - when the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. On June 8, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of the PSL 2021.

"The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar," said a PCB statement.

The six franchise owners too have expressed happiness on the resumption and backed PSL 2021 and the Pakistan Cricket Board, while expressing their delight with the resumption of the tournament on June 9.

The revised PSL 2021 schedule

June 9: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, 9.30 PM IST

June 10: - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST

June 11: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST

June 12: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, 9.30 PM IST

June 13: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi, 11.30 PM IST

June 14: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, 9.30 PM IST

June 15: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 11.30 PM IST

June 16: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST

June 17: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, 6.30 PM IST; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST

June 18: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, 9.30 PM IST

June 19: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, 11.30 PM IST

June 20: Practice

June 21: Qualifier (1 v 2) 6.30 PM IST; Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), 11.30 PM IST

June 22: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), 9.30 PM IST

June 23: Rest/practice

June 24: Final, 9.30 PM IST.

All the matches will be streamed live on SONY LIV in India.