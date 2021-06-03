PSL 2021: PSL 6 to start from June 9, final on June 24; Full revised schedule, live streaming, india time

Abu Dhabi, June 3: The second leg of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will start from June 9 after the Abu Dhabi officials gave necessary clearance to the players, officials, support staff and camera crew, who have been in isolation here from last week upon their arrival in the Emirati nation.
All the matches will be played in the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and final will be on June 24. There have been doubts over the future of PSL 2021 after the permission from the part of Abu Dhabi authorities was getting delayed. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted to start the tournament on June 7 and they got clearance to start the PSL Season 6 from coming Wednesday (June 9).
"I can assure all the fans that our priority was always to deliver the complete tournament in Pakistan. However, due to the extenuating circumstances we had to shift from that thinking for the remaining matches," said Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB.
There will be six double-headers - five of them during the preliminary round and the sixth on June 21 - when the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played. On June 8, fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars will meet third-placed Islamabad United in the 15th match of the PSL 2021.
"The delayed start due to logistical and operational challenges that were beyond the PCB's control will allow the sides sufficient time to train, practice and gear up for the biggest prize in Pakistan's cricket calendar," said a PCB statement.
The six franchise owners too have expressed happiness on the resumption and backed PSL 2021 and the Pakistan Cricket Board, while expressing their delight with the resumption of the tournament on June 9.
The revised PSL 2021 schedule
June 9: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, 9.30 PM IST
June 10: - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 11: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 12: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, 9.30 PM IST
June 13: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi, 11.30 PM IST
June 14: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, 9.30 PM IST
June 15: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, 6.30 PM IST; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings 11.30 PM IST
June 16: Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, 9.30 PM IST
June 17: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, 6.30 PM IST; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, 11.30 PM IST
June 18: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, 9.30 PM IST
June 19: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, 6.30 PM IST; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, 11.30 PM IST
June 20: Practice
June 21: Qualifier (1 v 2) 6.30 PM IST; Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), 11.30 PM IST
June 22: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), 9.30 PM IST
June 23: Rest/practice
June 24: Final, 9.30 PM IST.
All the matches will be streamed live on SONY LIV in India.
