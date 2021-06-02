PSL 2021: Schedule revised; final on June 24, find the key decisions of PSL 6 board

During the session, the PCB also decided that the Pakistan team will now depart for England on June 25 instead of June 23 as the PSL 2021 will end on June 24 instead of June 20 as per the revised schedule, which will be released shortly.

With the change in schedule for the team's departure for England, the number of double-headers will come to three if the event commences on June 7.

During the session, the franchises updated on the 16 production company crew, who are now isolating in Dubai after being allowed entry in Abu Dhabi last week. It was also made known that NCEMA will decide on Wednesday afternoon if they will grant exemptions to 16 production crew to work in Abu Dhabi from June 5 to make the June 7 start possible.

It was also informed that the PCB will continue to engage with the Abu Dhabi government and franchise owners appreciated PCB's efforts and acknowledged the hardships faced in the present landscape. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Ahmed and six others have landed in Abu Dhabi and the seven-day isolation for those who arrived on charter flights from Pakistan will end on Wednesday (June 2).

Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will train on Wednesday under Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium lights.

Key decisions

1. Pakistan men's team to now depart for England on June 25 instead of June 23.

2. PSL 2021 to now end on June 24 instead of June 20, as planned earlier.

3. Departure for England on June 25 will mean only three double-headers, if the event commences on June 7.

4. Franchises updated on the 16 production company crew, who are now isolating in Dubai after being allowed entry in Abu Dhabi last week.

5. NCEMA to decide on Wednesday if they will grant exemptions to 16 production crew to work in Abu Dhabi from June 5 to make June 7 start possible.

6. PCB to continue to engage with the Abu Dhabi government.

7. Franchise owners keen for the remaining PSL 2021 matches to be played in the UAE.

8. Sarfaraz Ahmed and six others land in Abu Dhabi.

9. Multan Sultans include Blessing Muzarabani in place of Obed McCoy.