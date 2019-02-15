Cricket

Pulwama terror attack: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Sunil Chhetri lead athletes to condemn cowardly act

By
New Delhi, Feb 15: Indian sports fraternity expressed its anguish and shook over the cowardly terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that resulted in the death of 40 jawans.

Cricketers and other sportspersons condemned the brutal terror attack carried by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Pulwama attack: CRPF vows to avenge the heinous attack

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

While some prayed for the departed souls and stood with bereaved families in their moment of loss, many called for bringing the perpetrators to book.

From cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to current India women's captain Mithali Raj, to Olympic-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, athletes offered their condolences to the families of the slain jawans.

Meanwhile, players of Vidarbha and Rest of India sported black armbands during the Irani Cup match on Friday (February 15) to show their respect to the martyred soldiers. CRPF too took to Twitter and vowed to avenge the loss of the brave hearts.

Here's who said and what:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Virat Kohli:

Mithali Raj:

Vijay Shankar:

Virender Sehwag:

VVS Laxman:

Gautam Gambhir:

Vijender Singh:

Yogeshwar Dutt:

Sunil Chhetri:

Saina Nehwal:

Harbhajan Singh:

Hardik Pandya:

Jhulan Goswami:

Rishabh Pant:

Shikhar Dhawan:

R Vinay Kumar:

Irfan Pathan:

Neeraj Chopra:

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 19:22 [IST]
