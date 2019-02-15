Pulwama terror attack: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj, Sunil Chhetri lead athletes to condemn cowardly act

Cricketers and other sportspersons condemned the brutal terror attack carried by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Pulwama attack: CRPF vows to avenge the heinous attack

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and many injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

While some prayed for the departed souls and stood with bereaved families in their moment of loss, many called for bringing the perpetrators to book.

From cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar to current India women's captain Mithali Raj, to Olympic-medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, athletes offered their condolences to the families of the slain jawans.

Meanwhile, players of Vidarbha and Rest of India sported black armbands during the Irani Cup match on Friday (February 15) to show their respect to the martyred soldiers. CRPF too took to Twitter and vowed to avenge the loss of the brave hearts.

Here's who said and what:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to “Service and Loyalty” @crpfindia! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 15, 2019

Virat Kohli:

I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 15, 2019

Mithali Raj:

As the news continues to pour in on the attack in #Pulwama yesterday, my heart goes out to the martyrs, their families, the grieving, in these days of bereavement. Deeply disturbed. — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 15, 2019

Vijay Shankar:

Prayers to the Jawans who lost their lives and those who injured yesterday in the terrorist attack.#phulwamaattack — Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) February 15, 2019

Virender Sehwag:

Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 14, 2019

VVS Laxman:

Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred . I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2019

Gautam Gambhir:

Yes, let’s talk with the separatists. Yes, let’s talk with Pakistan. But this time conversation can’t be on the table, it has to be in a battle ground. Enough is enough. 18 CRPF personnel killed in IED blast on Srinagar-Jammu highway https://t.co/aa0t0idiHY via @economictimes — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2019

Vijender Singh:

वो मरे नही शहीद हुए है plz don't use that word 🇮🇳 #PulwamaAttack — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 15, 2019

Yogeshwar Dutt:

अब इस ओर सख्त कदम उठाने का समय आ गया है। भारत देश का जो व्यक्ति आतंकवादी का पक्ष ले उसे भी गोली मार दो,अब बस यही एक रास्ता है। हिंसा का अंत बस हिंसा से ही हो सकता है।मेरे सभी शहीद वीर जवानों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि 🙏🙏जय हिन्द, जय भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @PMOIndia @narendramodi #PulwamaAttack — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) February 14, 2019

Sunil Chhetri:

Going through a range of emotions with regard to what's happened in Pulwama. Keeping all those aside for the moment and praying that the families of the soldiers find the courage to cope with a loss that should never have been. — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) February 15, 2019

Saina Nehwal:

Shocked to hear the news of the #KashmirTerrorAttack .. my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the martyred CRPF jawans 🙏 😔😔 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 14, 2019

Harbhajan Singh:

My heart goes out for our Jawans who lost their lives as martyrs to save our country! condolences to all the families who today lost a son, husband, father or brother.. as a nation we cry.. as a nation we unite! #pulwamaattack — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 14, 2019

Hardik Pandya:

Disturbed by the incident in #Pulwama. My thoughts are with the families and friends of our brave CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives for the country. Let’s all do our bit to help the families during their dark hours and remember the soldiers in our prayers. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) February 15, 2019

Jhulan Goswami:

Deeply saddened to hear the news of #PhulwamaTerrorAttack. My condolences & prayers to the families of #CRPFJawans, who sacrificed their lives for the country. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.



The nation owes you. #RIPBraveHearts — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 15, 2019

Rishabh Pant:

The news of terrible & cowardly attack in #Pulwama has left me extremely saddened; My heart goes out to the families of martyrs, may their soul rest in peace. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) February 14, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan:

Bada dukh ho raha hai ki humare 40 soldier kal shaeed ho gaye. Sabse yehi request karta hoon ki unke liye prayers karengey and family ki strength ke liye dua karein. Aur poora yakeen hai ki humari fauj humare bhaiyon ki shaheedi ka badla lengi. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/w4ORymnnoJ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 15, 2019

R Vinay Kumar:

It’s very sad to know about yesterday’s #PulwamaAttack My heart felt condolences to families of our brave soldiers.. It’s high time to stop this cowardly act.. Need to stop terrorism, can’t digest this news.. people doing such act should know, they are digging their own graves.. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 15, 2019

Irfan Pathan:

Really Saddened to hear abt the attack in #Pulawama on #CRPFConvoy wishing speedy recovery to those who got injured — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 14, 2019

Neeraj Chopra: