Punjab Govt withdrew my Khel Ratna nomination since I am ineligible: Harbhajan

I have been flooded with calls as to why Punjab Govt withdrew my name from Khel Ratna nominations. The truth is I am not eligible for Khel Ratna which primarily considers the international performances in last three years. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2020

2.The Punjab Govt is not at fault here as they have rightly withdrawn my name. Would urge my friends in media not to speculate. Thank you and regards 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2020

Harbhajan, who has 417 Test and 269 ODI wickets is an Arjuna Awardee and was also conferred with Padma Shri. Harbhajan last represented India in Test and ODIs in 2015.

Lot of confusion & speculation regarding my nomination for Khel Ratna so let me clarify. Yes last year the nomination was sent late but this year I only asked Punjab Govt to withdraw my nomination because I don’t fall under the 3-year eligibility criteria. Don’t speculate further — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2020