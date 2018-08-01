Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Highlights: De Kock helps Proteas go 2-0 up

The Proteas reached their target of 245 with 43 balls to spare as De Kock and Hashim Amla's 91-run opening stand laid a platform for South Africa to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Having won the toss, Sri Lanka were restricted to 244-8 from their 50 overs, with captain Angelo Mathews making an unbeaten 79, as Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo picked up three wickets apiece.

Ngidi struck in successive balls at the end of his first over to remove Upul Tharanga and Kusal Mendis, and the hosts were 56-3 when Kusal Perera (12) became Phehlukwayo's first victim.

Niroshan Dickwella (69) and Mathews helped steady Sri Lanka but no other batsman made more than 19 as Ngidi finished with figures of 3-50 and Phehlukwayo returned 3-45.

De Kock and Amla (43) made an impressive start in the reply before the latter fell caught and bowled to Akila Dananjaya, who also accounted for Aiden Markram (3).

When 13 shy of a century, De Kock failed to feast on a fullish delivery from Kasun Rajitha and smashed the ball to Suranga Lakmal.

Faf du Plessis' brisk 49, which featured two sixes, got South Africa even closer to their victory target yet the visitors' skipper fell in the late 40s for the fourth time in six innings on this tour as Dananjaya (3-60) once again took a catch off his own bowling.

David Miller (3) and JP Duminy (32) were also dismissed to give Sri Lanka a slither of hope, but with plenty of deliveries in hand, Willem Mulder (19 not out) and Phehlukwayo (7no) were easily able to see their side home.