Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting and Claire Taylor inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Rahul Dravid became only the fifth player from India to be named in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame while Ponting is the 25th from Australia to do so. Taylor is the seventh woman overall and the third woman player from England to be named in the list.

After the receiving the honour, Dravid said: "It is a matter of great honour to be named by the ICC in the Cricket Hall of Fame. To find your name in a list of all-time greats across generations is something one only dreams of while setting out on a cricket career and the kind of recognition that would delight any player.

Former greats reflect on some of the most brilliant careers in cricket history as we prepare to induct three members to the #ICCHallofFame later this evening. pic.twitter.com/Y7I6WDzx4V — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2018

"I'm thankful to my near and dear ones as well as players I have played with and against, coaches and officials who have backed me over the years and helped me develop as a cricketer.

"I would also like to thank the KSCA and the BCCI for all the support over the years and the ICC for recognizing my achievements and picking me in this group of Hall of Fame inductees."

Dravid aggregated 13,288 runs in 164 Tests with 36 centuries and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs with 12 centuries, and was in 2004 named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Test Player of the Year.

The Wall is in The Hall!

Here's his #ICCHallOfFame cap 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbn5aA1G4J — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2018

Dravid, who played a solitary Twenty20 International, was also a brilliant slip fielder and finished his Test career in 2012 with 210 catches, which is a world record.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson: "The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame is our way of honouring the greats of our game. Only the very best players in the world are recognised for their contribution to cricket in this way and I would like to congratulate Rahul, Ricky and Claire who are wonderful additions to the list of cricketing luminaries in the Hall of Fame."

Ponting said: "I feel deeply honoured to be recognised by the ICC. I loved every moment of my journey as a player and am so very proud of the team and personal achievements along the way.

"These would not have been possible without the help of so many people including my teammates, coaches and support staff that played such an integral part in my playing career. I would like to especially thank my family for their constant support and direction. Honours like this are just as much for them as it is for me."

Ponting amassed 13,378 runs in 168 Tests with 41 centuries and 13,704 runs in 325 ODIs with 30 centuries.

Named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2006 and 2007 and as the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2006, Ponting reached four ICC Cricket World Cup finals, winning in 1999, 2003 and 2007.

⚡️ “Dravid, Ponting, Taylor inducted to ICC Hall of Fame”https://t.co/DpatVW7rlH — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2018

He captained Australia in a record 26 successive unbeaten ICC Cricket World Cup matches from 2003 to 2011 and led the team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006 and 2009. He also featured in 17 Twenty20 Internationals.

Claire Taylor said: "It's a great honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside some of the greatest names of the men's and women's game from across the world and throughout the generations, players who I looked up to during my playing career and hold in great esteem.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped me achieve my dreams of success with England, particularly my parents for their support from my early days in the game, Mark Lane for his coaching wisdom, the ECB for their support of the national team, my team-mates and support staff and my colleagues at SUMS Consulting, for their flexibility and confidence that I could deliver success both on and off the field over the last five years of my international cricket career."