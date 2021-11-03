Rahul Dravid, the go-to man of Indian cricket returns to the saddle

Oh yes, we are talking about the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Indian cricket team, officially told to us by a BCCI mail on Wednesday (November 3).

Dravid will take charge from Ravi Shastri from the home series against New Zealand. It was a mere formality once the BCCI top brass had held a parley with Dravid in the UAE on the sidelines of the IPL 2021 final.

But the perplexing technicality and timing of the announcement apart, this is a move in the right direction. For only a few has seen Indian cricket from such close quarters as Dravid and experienced its many contours.

Even after his retirement in 2012, Dravid never broke away from cricket. He donned several hats — the National Cricket Academy Head, India A and Under-19 coach, occasional batting consultant and the interim coach during India’s white ball tournament to Sri Lanka in July.

He sparkled in each of those roles in his archetypal calm fashion. India will require that calmness in the near future as the team will soon enter the transition period. A new captain will take charge in T20Is post the T20 World Cup 2021, and possibly in the ODI format too sooner than later.

It is a tricky situation. Dravid will have to ensure a smooth succession as the head coach, integrating ideas and inputs. It is so significant because India will be entering a cycle that features two World Cups in as many years, T20 WC in 2022 and the 50-over version in 2023.

As a team, India have achieved so many things under Ravi Shastri’s coaching tenure. India were almost invincible in bilateral cricket since 2017, beat Australia twice on away tours, took a 2-1 lead over England recently and rose to No 1 in ICC Rankings across the formats.

But an ICC Trophy has eluded them in 2017 (Champions Trophy), 2019 (50-over WC), and in 2020 (WTC Final) and the sheen a global tournament victory brings is quite different from bilateral home runs.

It will definitely be on Dravid’s radar, and on the brighter side the Bengalurean will have a year to prepare for the first multi-nation event.

Then there is a high-profile tour to South Africa in December. It is a place that India has never tasted a Test series win, and in that sense the former Indian captain will have a couple of wide boxes to tick.

Dravid will certainly have some edge in this role because he knows many of the present players and those waiting on the wings from his NCA and India A stint.

Dravid too was banking on that experience. “I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr (Ravi) Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward.

“Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.

“There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” said Dravid in the BCCI media release.

But then this role as the India head coach has a slight difference. As the NCA boss or India A / Under-19 coach, Dravid had the luxury of working away from the limelight, barring when India won the U-19 World Cup under his tutelage in 2018.

However, the new role will not afford Dravid that. His decisions and words will be followed and analysed threadbare by the pundits and the wannabe pundits.

It is not an entirely unfamiliar position for Dravid. As India player and captain he had gone through that phase and often emerged successful too.

The cycle is complete now too! The once go-to man of Indian cricket is firmly on the saddle now. There will be expectations, at times unrealistic too, on him to deliver.

Generally, past does not have any realistic impact in sports but this time it offers some happy portends.