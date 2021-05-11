Rahul Dravid to coach India's limited-overs side, sans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, touring Sri Lanka?

With head coach Ravi Shastri and the rest of the support staff busy with the national Test side in England and for the upcoming 5-Test series in August, the board will have to appoint a coach for the limited-overs side touring Sri Lanka. If reports are to be believed then, former India captain and ex-India A coach Rahul Dravid could be given the responsibility to assist the players in Sri Lanka.

India will tour Sri Lanka in July for limited overs series: Ganguly

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the board is giving serious thought to the idea and there is a good possibility that Dravid will accompany the players to Sri Lanka along with some of his support staff from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Dravid has been pretty successful with his stint as India A and Under-19 coach and most of the current players in the national side have been refined by him at some point in their career. Even those who are supposed to be picked up for the Sri Lanka tour have spent a lot of time under the legendary India batsman on India A tours.

Dravid could be one of the best bets for the job. However, it remains to be seen if it turns out to be true or not. Earlier on Sunday, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the Indian team, sans the top players, will tour Sri Lanka in July for a limited-overs bilateral series.

"We have planned a white ball series for the senior men's team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka," Ganguly told PTI in an interaction.

Asked how will India segregate the two teams, Ganguly said that it will be a different side, which won't have anyone from the outfit that will be in the United Kingdom at that time.