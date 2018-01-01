Rain frustrates New Zealand after electric Munro knock against West Indies

New Zealand were frustrated in their bid to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their Twenty20 series against West Indies after rain forced the match to be abandoned following a promising start by the Black Caps.

Colin Munro had delighted the home fans with an electric 23-ball 66 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, including three sixes and 11 fours.

However, New Zealand were 102-4 when the rain arrived and the players were taken off the field.

And, despite the covers briefly coming off, persistent wet weather meant no further play was possible.

The third and final T20 will take place on Wednesday at the same venue.

Source: OPTA